FOLSOM (CBS13) – It’s a comeback that people would rather leave in the past. Sacramento County is now the second in the region asking vaccinated people to mask back up indoors as only 47% of residents are fully vaccinated and cases continue to surge.

Reactions were mixed.

“It feels like groundhog day again, it’s enough already,” said Erik Larson, shopping in Folsom.

“We definitely need to go back to masks,” explained Ina Tompkins.

Todd Kugler at Merlo Family Estate Vineyards explained they have no plans to require masks.

“What was the point of getting the vaccine?” he questioned. “We’ve taken the vaccine, we have taken the steps to move forward from all of last year and now you’re telling us that wasn’t enough.”

Sandra Munoz Braidman owns the Candle Bar and La Vintage Pink Door in Folsom and welcomes seeing everyone’s full face.

“I will not ask my customers to wear a mask,” she said. “We have free choice in our country to do what we feel safe doing.”

Some shoppers wonder if masking is warranted.

“I understand what they are trying to do there, I just don’t know if that’s the best route,” explained Brett Lang.

Others shopping around Folsom’s historic district explained they are done worrying about the pandemic.

“I just think we have done enough and I don’t think the masks have been proven to be any more helpful,” said Erik Larson. “I’m just done, I’m vaccinated I don’t need to wear a mask.”

Dorothea’s Shoppe employees still wear their masks for extra protection, something they wish they didn’t have to do.

“We come in contact with a lot of people on a daily basis and we don’t know their vaccination status, so for us, it’s safety first,” said Dorothea’s owner Jim Metzker.

Metzker explained that without an official mask mandate, they won’t ask their customers to do the same.

“It’s frustrating because we are at a point now if more people were getting vaccinated, we would have less of the spread of this delta variant,” said Metzker.