FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Darlene Bruno has had the same phone number since 1992, but in early July, a friend told her that number was out of order.

“I was furious!” Bruno said.

She said there’s a reason she’s kept the same phone number for 29 years. It’s how she stays in touch with family, friends, and her long list of doctors.

“I just think it’s ridiculous for them to be able to change somebody’s phone number without their knowledge,” Bruno said.

So what happened? Bruno said her phone number changed when Comcast upgraded her modem. The company told us it was a mistake due to “a data entry error.”

After we got involved, Bruno got her old number back, along with an apology from the office of the Chief Executive Officer.

She emailed the CEO at the same time she contacted us, which got things moving.

“Don’t mess with old ladies!” Darlene said.

Comcast’s full statement can be read below: