TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A CHP officer in the Truckee area responded to a car fire that was reportedly started by someone trying to keep bears at bay.

As civilization increasingly encroaches on wilderness areas in the Sierra, it’s only natural that interactions between man and wild animals are on the rise. And with recent deaths caused by bears, including a Chico woman who was recently dragged from her tent and mauled to death by a grizzly, it’s no wonder that peoples’ fear of these encounters has increased.

If you happen to be in the wild, things like making loud noises and keeping food put away can prevent bears from wandering into your area, but one man’s attempt to keep bears away is baffling. According to a Facebook post from CHP Truckee, the man started a fire on the hood of his car to scare off bears.

The post reads: “We are always appreciative of additional fire extinguisher training, but in case anyone was wondering, no you cant [sic] light a fire on the hood of your vehicle to “keep the bears away.”

The officer didn’t indicate whether the man who started the fire was drunk at the time; however, a man standing near the car is holding what appears to be a beer bottle.

