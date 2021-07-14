DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Authorities say a death investigation is the reason for a heavy law enforcement presence in a Diamond Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The scene is along Fowler Lane. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a death in the area. They say the person who died is a person of interest and a resident of the home where the alleged homicide occurred on July 9, 2021.
They believe that there is no threat to the community at this time.
No other details about the death, including if it is suspicious, have been released at this time. Next of kin has been notified.
Fowler Lane is closed between Panther Lane and Short Road. Drivers are used to use North Circle Drive to Canyon Valley Road to get to Pleasant Valley Road or Highway 49.
Updates to follow.