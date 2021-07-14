BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving wildfire is growing in the same area burned by the 2018 Camp Fire.

Dubbed the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire says the wildfire has burned 1,200 acres as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they expect they’ll need a lot more help.

The fire reportedly started just uphill from the town of Pulga – where the deadly Camp Fire started as well.

No containment has been reported, but Cal Fire reports it’s burning north away from populated areas.

Town of Paradise officials say they are monitoring the fire closely, but it is currently not a threat to their area.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Beckwourth Complex Fire as well in Plumas and Lassen counties. That fire has now destroyed 33 homes in the small community of Doyle. The latest numbers show the fire has burned nearly 93,000 and is 46 percent contained.

One homeowner says he was unable to evacuate in time and actually rode out the fire.

“Hunkered down and lasted about maybe a minute, and then it went past me,” said Bill Cuddy. “I couldn’t believe I was still alive.”

Despite dozens of homes burning, there are no reports of injuries.