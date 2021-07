Question of the DayToday's QOTD: "What do you listen to on the radio?"

6 hours ago

Pat Martin Moves to 96.9 The EagleLong time radio legend Pat Martin moves to the morning drive on 96.9 The Eagle! Tina catches up with him to talk about the move!

6 hours ago

"Make It Fashion" - New Book By The McClure Twins!At just 8 years old, the McClure twins are YouTube kids' fashion personalities, and now they have a new book! Ava and her mom Ami join Courtney and Cody to tell us about it!

6 hours ago

Urban Sips & SweetsWhat started out as a food pop-up adventure now has a permanent location! Congrats to Urban Sips & Sweets where now you can go to their new location and enjoy their delicious beverages and sweets!

6 hours ago

The FarmacyAre you vegan and can't seem to find a vegan restaurant? We have the spot for you! Check out The Farmacy in Modesto where they have your tasty vegan or plant based dish!

6 hours ago