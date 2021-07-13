SONORA (CBS13) – A wanted suspect has been captured after he allegedly led police on a chase through a business in Sonora.

On Monday around 5 p.m., police dispatch received word that a known theft suspect was in a store. He was identified as 24-year-old Joseph Rizzuto of Sonora, Sonora police say. He was wanted on four outstanding felony arrest warrants. He was also wanted in connection with a burglary back in June.

Officers arrived at the business, which is in the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road, and found Rizzuto in the back. He ran from officers, but with the help of a bystander, officers were able to take Rizzuto into custody.

He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, shoplifting, and outstanding warrants.

His bail was set at $95,000.