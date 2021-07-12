STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of Volpi Drive. When they arrived, officers allegedly found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Joseph Silva, a Stockton Police Department spokesman. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

Thea rea of the shooting was blocked off with crime scene tape. What led up to the shooting and the suspect’s description have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.