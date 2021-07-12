STOCKTON (CBS13) – An 87-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old mother is fighting for her life after both were shot at their Stockton home over the weekend.

The two attended the same Stockton church and the pastor says that 87-year-year old was his deacon and had just opened his door to the woman so she would not become homeless.

He is identifying the man found dead from gunshot wounds as Deacon Robert and the woman in critical condition as Sister Bailey.

“They both was regular attendants and I love both of them,” Harvest of Blessing Church Pastor Willie Pruitt said. “I tell the people as much as we would want to suggest, just don’t judge, just don’t speculate because we wasn’t there, and we don’t know what happened.”

Pastor Pruitt shared cell phone video of Deacon Robert singing in the church just weeks ago.

Pastor Pruitt said the deacon had recently allowed her to move in to avoid becoming homeless.

“Tragedy happened,” Pruitt said.

An evidence marker and dried blood remain on the apartment’s sliding glass door from the night of the violent encounter.

Neighbors describe hearing the loud gunshots and a woman’s screams.

“A far as what happened, I’m clueless, came outside, seen yellow tape..” neighbor Loice Singleton III said.

Stockton police report they have no suspect information in this case,

Now an 87-year-old deacon is dead, and his houseguest is fighting for her life in a hospital.

“I love them both,” Pastor Pruitt said.

Stockton police report the shooting took place at 2 Am.

The pastor says he had a missed call from the deacon at 1am, just an hour earlier.

No voicemail message was left.