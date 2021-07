STOCKTON (CBS13) – A pedestrian has died after he was hit and killed by a driver.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of El Dorado and Acaia streets. The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, was hit and injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, say Stockton police.

The driver stayed at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information has been released.