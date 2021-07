Court's Fashion Forum - ESPY AwardsThe ESPY Awards were last weekend, so we get to get judgy on Monday! Court's here with Fashion Forum!

Trivia Toast - 7/12It's (one of) the game show(s) that's sweeping the nation! Let's see what the Good Day Players know in today's Trivia Toast!

She's 105 Today!Happy birthday to Alice Fitzgerald! She's 105 today! We meet her and also talk to her great-great niece, Shawntel, who wrote in to let us know!

Rebel Rhythm CycleEach month the studio hosts a free community class to support a person(s)or group in need. There is no cost for the class, donations are encouraged.

Your Kid Does What? - 7/12We will meet Lucas Cronan -- a young amputee who just received a running prosthetic leg. He is being honored at this years' Celebration of Heart gala. Dina Kupfer speaks with him and his mother via Zoom.

