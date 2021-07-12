LATHROP (CBS13) – A wild crime spree stretched from Lathrop to Ripon on Monday, leaving one person dead — along with a trail of destruction.

There is a heavy police presence on Talc Street in Lathrop where, deputies say, a person was shot and killed inside a home on Monday afternoon.

The victim and suspect knew each other and could be related, according to The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

After the killing, the suspect reportedly took off, carjacking a pick-up truck. He then drove the vehicle until it became disabled and dumped it. He then carjacked another truck before deputies finally arrested him on Highway 120 between Oakdale and Ripon, say authorities.

No injuries were reported in connection to the carjackings.

The name of the homicide victim and the suspect have not been released.

This is a developing story.