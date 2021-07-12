LATHROP (CBS13) – A wild crime spree stretching from Lathrop to Ripon on Monday left one person dead.

There is a heavy police presence on Talc Street in Lathrop where, deputies say, a person was shot and killed inside a home on Monday afternoon. The suspect and the victim were brothers, according to The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the victim’s death as a homicide.

After the killing, the suspect reportedly drove off. About a mile away, the suspect hid his own vehicle and carjacked a pick-up truck, say deputies. He then drove the vehicle to Ripon where he abandoned that vehicle and carjacked another truck.

Officers reportedly spotted the vehicle a short time later and initiated a stop on Highway 120 between Oakdale and Ripon. They took the man into custody. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

No injuries were reported in connection to the carjackings.

Neighbors were shocked at hearing the news of the killing.

“I just found out what happened, really,” said a female who lives in the neighborhood. “Normally, this neighborhood is pretty chill; not much happens really, here.”