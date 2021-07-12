DOYLE (CBS13) – The Beckwourth Complex Fire is raging in Northern California, destroying homes and cars.

The fast-moving flames quickly moved up the mountainside where the fire is still burning as of Monday evening.

Bill Cuddy got stuck on his property while trying to evacuate with his horse and mule. He had no choice but to hunker down as the flames raged right over him.

“I went out in the middle of an area just prayed to God and we made it,” he said.

Amazingly Bill only suffered minor burns to his arms and his home was miraculously left untouched.

“It left me standing out there, singed arms a horse and a mule and I went I’m still alive? I don’t believe it,” he said.

Fire crews were bracing for a challenging firefight with strong winds whipping up spot fires.

It’s concerning for Bob Schoenstein who isn’t letting his guard down.

“That fire could be on the other side of that mountain, and it can put embers down in the middle of this town and burn this down to the ground,” he said.