DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are asking for help to identify two suspects who broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

On July 4 around 2:48 a.m., male suspects broke into Optical Phases in the 700 block 2nd Street, which was closed at the time. Police say they broke through a glass door. Once inside, the suspects stole several thousand of dollars worth of merchandise and drove away.

The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a dark, full-sized American-made SUV with aftermarket oversized wheels and tires — possibly a 2004-2009 Dodge Durango or Chrysler Aspen, say police.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call police at (530)747-5400 and reference case# 21-2676.