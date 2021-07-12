RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The California Capital Airshow, one of the many events that fell victim to the pandemic last year, is coming back this September.

On Monday, organizers announced that a reimagined version of the event would be taking place Sept. 24, 25 and 26 at Mather Airport.

Attractions on deck for this version of the airshow include the world-famous US Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, and the F-35 Lightning jet demonstration teams.

Capacity will be limited for this year’s event, however. Organizers expect tickets to sell out early and no tickets will be sold onsite the weekend of the airshow.

Tickets for the airshow go on sale July 19 at noon on the airshow’s website.

It will be the 15th year of the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport.