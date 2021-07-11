STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 60-year-old woman has died after a small boat she was in overturned and capsized Sunday morning on the San Joaquin River in Stockton. It happened just before 5:30 a.m.

The woman was under water for several minutes when the other person in the boat — a 59-year-old man — was able to locate her and pull her to shore, according to Stockton Police.

Despite life-safe measures, she was pronounced deceased by medics.

Additional information has not been released.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.