STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were found inside a Stockton residence early Sunday morning suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the people — an 87-year-old man — was pronounced dead on scene.

The other, described by Stockton Police as a 33-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the residence in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive just after 2 a.m. on a report of a disturbance when they located the injured people.

The incident remains under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time, police said.