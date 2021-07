COLFAX (CBS13) — An injured hiker was rescued by helicopter Saturday afternoon from the Steven’s Trailhead in Colfax.

The Placer County Sheriff’s helicopter and its crew assisted Cal Fire to hoist the victim onto the helicopter then fly him to an area where an ambulance was waiting, according to the sheriff.

The hiker suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

See the dramatic rescue here: https://www.facebook.com/PlacerSheriff/videos/1824795824374273