SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California power regulators are calling on residents to conserve energy Monday as they expect an increased demand for energy with more high temperatures and a wildfire in southern Oregon impacting electric transmission lines.

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) issued the flex alert for 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday. During the Flex Alert, residents are advised to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights and items that use power.

Cal ISO said the Bootleg Fire, which has burned more than 150,000 acres in Oregon, is still impacting transmission lines that carry energy into California.

“The fast-moving Bootleg Fire tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, limiting electricity flow from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states,” Cal ISO said in a news release Sunday evening. “Power supplies to the California ISO service territory, which covers about 80 percent of the state, have been reduced by as much as 3,500 megawatts because of the fire.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation Saturday allowing the emergency use of auxiliary ship engines to relieve pressure on the state’s power grid.

Despite high heat again on Sunday, power regulators said the grid was sufficient enough to avoid calling for more power conservation as they did on Friday and Saturday.

Extreme triple-digit temperatures have blanketed Northern California since Thursday with highs reaching as high as 113 in Sacramento over the weekend.

Sacramento broke and tied multiple records with high temperatures during the ongoing heat wave. The city already tied a previous record for most 110-degree days in a year and posted the second-hottest day on record for the downtown area with that 113-degree Saturday.