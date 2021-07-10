SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The high heat on Saturday tied an all-time record for the city of Sacramento.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in the city surpassed 110 degrees for the third time this year. That ties the record for the most 110-degree days in a year in Sacramento – which happened in 1925 and again more recently in 1996.

As of 3:15 pm, it has warmed to 110°F in Downtown Sacramento. This is the 3rd time Sacramento has hit 110°F this year, and also ties the record for the most # of 110°F days in a year (happened twice before in 1925 & 1996). #CAwx #CAheat — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 10, 2021

The NWS said the temperature in Sacramento rose as high as 111 degrees on Saturday. North of Sacramento, the heat was even more brutal in Redding (114 degrees) and Red Bluff (113 degrees).

As of 3 p.m., Marysville, Fairfield, Vacaville, Stockton, Auburn and Placerville were all also well above 100 degrees.

The triple-digit temperatures come dead in the center of a brutal heat wave that has roasted the state and forced California power regulators to ask residents to conserve energy to relieve stress on the grid.