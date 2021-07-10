SOUTH NATOMAS (CBS13) – Two people were killed in an early morning vehicle collision near Columbus Avenue and Northgate Boulevard in South Natomas Saturday.

Arden Garden between Truxel Road and Colfax Street, including the intersection of Northgate Boulevard, remains closed at this time as detectives are investigating. Police say there is no estimated time of the roadways reopening and encourage motorists to use other routes.

Officers were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. regarding the two-vehicle crash.

They found four people suffering injuries, and two of those were pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while another occupant of the other vehicle was transported in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in the crash.