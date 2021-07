Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 7/9Court finishes out a Friday show with a question: It's weird, but try putting ___________ in the freezer! Everyone answers, and then we have a (very short) dance party to kick off the weekend! Thanks for joining us, we appreciate you hanging out with us today! Stay cool out there, and tune in tomorrow for Jordan and Tina on Good Day Weekend! We hear it'll be Christmas in July!

14 hours ago

Aloha Friday - 7/9Jordan's here for Aloha Friday! Today, he's teaching Cody, Court and John some common Hawaiian phrases, so you don't look like such a haole when you visit (and we mean that in the best way possible)!

14 hours ago

F. Costanzo Creations at Tomato Alley CollectiveShe might be 74, but she's not slowing down when it comes to creativity! Artist Frances Costanzo joins our Dina Kupfer from Tomato Alley Collective in Sacramento to show us her art!

14 hours ago

It's The 10:00 Hour On A Friday, What Were You Expecting?All our audio op Julian did was play a Michael McDonald song for a bump in, and John took it from there. It's only a 90 second clip, but we believe it captures the essence of the last hour of the work week.

14 hours ago

Billionaires In Space - We Talk To A Rocket Scientist!Well, the billionaires are headed to space soon, and although some of us hope they don't come back, their success or failure will chart the path for a new era of space travel. Rocket scientist and author Olympia LePoint joins Cody to talk about America's new space race!

14 hours ago