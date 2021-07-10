DAVIS (CBS13) – More than a dozen residents of a Davis apartment have been displaced following an early morning fire.

It was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Covell Boulevard near F Street and a third alarm was quickly called, according to the Davis Fire Department.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters from neighboring agencies including West Sacramento and Woodland were called to the scene to assist with the fire.

Its cause remains under investigation.