SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento heat on Saturday broke a daily record and was the second-hottest day on record in the city’s history.

Temperatures reached as high as 113 in the downtown area as the region is experiencing a scorching heat wave. Saturday was the second-hottest day on record, only after a high of 114 for the downtown area posted in 1925.

Additionally, that number broke the previous July 10 daily record for high heat downtown, which was 112 back in 2002.

Another scorcher is expected Sunday as highs in the area are expected to reach as high as 107 degrees.

Saturday was the third day so far in 2021 with Sacramento posting a high of 110 or above. That tied an all-time record for most 110-degree days in a year – which happened in 1925 and again more recently in 1996.