SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento heat on Saturday broke a daily record and was the second-hottest day on record in the city’s history.
Temperatures reached as high as 113 in the downtown area as the region is experiencing a scorching heat wave. Saturday was the second-hottest day on record, only after a high of 114 for the downtown area posted in 1925.READ MORE: 'Going To Be A Void Forever': Loved Ones Remember Victims Of Deadly Natomas Crash
Additionally, that number broke the previous July 10 daily record for high heat downtown, which was 112 back in 2002.READ MORE: 'It Drains You': Keeping Cool On A Sweltering Saturday, Without Using Too Much A/C
Another scorcher is expected Sunday as highs in the area are expected to reach as high as 107 degrees.MORE NEWS: Third Day Of 110-Degree Heat This Year Ties Sacramento Record
Saturday was the third day so far in 2021 with Sacramento posting a high of 110 or above. That tied an all-time record for most 110-degree days in a year – which happened in 1925 and again more recently in 1996.