VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

According to a statement from the Vacaville Police Department, Macoy Lenguya was last seen walking in the area of Markham Avenue and Manzanita Drive around noon.

His parents told police that he was playing outside in front of the house when they last saw him. They went inside, and when they came out about 10 minutes later, he was gone.

Vacaville police do not suspect Lenguya ran away; they’re making finding him their top priority, they say.

He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt with a flag on it.

He is described as being around 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60-70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Solano Search & Rescue has also been called to assist in the search.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police dispatch at (707) 449-5200.