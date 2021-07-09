TURLOCK (CBS13) – There’s no escaping the heat this weekend.

No matter where you live, from the mountains to the valley, it’s going to be hot.

In Micke Grove Park on Friday, kids — young and old — are getting creative, finding ways to cool off.

“It feels like it’s over 100 degrees, but I guess when you’re a parent you bring them out to the water and you suffer while they have fun,” said Ricky who brought his one-year-old daughter to cool off at the fountain.

In Stanislaus County, the heat is already exhausting for kids soaking up the shade at the fairgrounds.

With days of potentially record-breaking temperatures ahead, even for the most veteran of fair-goers, the heat is intimidating.

“We’re used to it, but it’s bad,” Kathy Blount.

The heat is a stress-inducer for the cows too, putting one two-year-old heifer into labor early. Her calf was born minutes after we arrived.

“This is her baby girl.”

But after the pandemic canceled the fair in 2020, families say nothing will keep them away this year.

“Everybody was very disappointed last year,” said Kathy. “The whole family is doing great, drinking lots of water and staying in the shade as well.”

The fair is opening earlier this year, at 10 a.m., in case people want to avoid the peak of sunshine.