SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bullets flew on a Sacramento freeway, narrowly missing a five-year-old boy in the back seat.

The shooting happened last week on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard.

“It was literally inches away from my son’s head,” a mother said.

A bullet went through the trunk of a mother’s car, stopping just short of hitting her 5-year-old son.

The woman, who didn’t want to show her face out of concern for her safety, says if it wasn’t for her car’s backseat armrest, her boy could’ve been hit.

“Went through…literally it stopped at the cup holder,” she said.

The woman and her mother-in-law were heading home after celebrating her mother-in-law’s birthday. They had just picked up her son from a babysitter when someone began shooting at random on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard.

“I told my grandson to get on the floor and I got down on the floor. Right after that pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” the grandmother described.

The woman’s car was struck three times.

“I’m literally terrified because we don’t know. I don’t know why,” the mother said.

The mother safely got to her destination where she called 911.

Her heart breaks for her son who is now too scared to even go outside, worried about bullets flying at random again.

“He tells me well what if I do and the guy comes back and he shoots and he gets me this time,” she said.

The mother, son, and grandmother are all doing OK, and the CHP is investigating the incident.