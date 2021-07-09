DAVIS (CBS13) — Police say they have identified the woman with severe amnesia who was found in Davis.

The woman said she had no memory of who she was or how she showed up in the backyard of a home on Seabright Avenue back in May. She was in otherwise good health, Davis police say.

Officers said the woman gave them several names and different birthdays, along with telling them that she had come from the east coast.

Fingerprints and computer checks came up empty, police said.

On Friday, detectives were able to identify the woman thanks to photos and body markets matching a tip they received in the morning. Davis police say she was a 46-year-old woman missing out of Southern California.

Still, police don’t know how she got up to Northern California. Her name is not being released because a crime isn’t suspected, police say.

Last month, Davis police said they would be turning to DNA to try and identify the woman. However, due to the process of obtaining DNA, those results weren’t expected for some time.