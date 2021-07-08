MANTECA (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal a police patrol car in Manteca.

Manteca police say the incident happened a little after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to an adult crisis facility along the 400 block of S. Airport Way due to a patient who was allegedly breaking windows and causing a disturbance.

Before officers could get to the facility, police were notified that the suspect – 39-year-old Adrian Whatley – had already left.

Officers soon found Whatley near the S. Airport Way overpass for Highway 120 after someone flagged them down to report him throwing rocks at cars.

One officer got out of his patrol car and tried to talk with Whatley. However, Whatley allegedly ignored the officer and instead made a beeline to the patrol car. Whatley opened the driver’s side door and allegedly tried to get in, but the officer grabbed him and started a struggle.

Eventually, with the help of another officer and a Taser, Whatley was subdued and taken into custody.

Whatley was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance before he was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He’s now facing charges of attempted carjacking of a police car, throwing items at a moving vehicle, vandalism, and resisting an officer.