Heather Smith, Glamping and CampingWhether you're camping close to home on a California road trip or even sleeping under the stars in your own beautiful backyard, having the right gear is very important.

3 hours ago

"Trail Heads" ProgramWith so many trails in Tuolumne County, there's now an app that can help guide you throughout the trails. See how you can navigate yourself on these awesome trails.

9 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show!

9 hours ago

Dog Dock Diving at Bark AvenueAshley Williams is in El Dorado Hills at the Dock Diving competition. See how far these awesome dogs jump into the water!

9 hours ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today's Trivia Toast! Disney characters.

9 hours ago