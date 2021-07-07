SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots at officers and led them on a chase that ended in the South Sacramento area.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the chase ended in the area of Wallace and 38th avenues. After several hours of attempting to locate the suspect, authorities located him alone in a nearby residence. He was taken into custody by SWAT team members.

It all started when officers attempted to pull over a stolen car – but the driver took off. Seconds into the chase, the suspect fired several shots at the pursuing officers, police said.

Police scanner audio obtained by CBS13 mentions shots being fired:

“He just shot a gun out the sunroof,” one officer says, and later adds, “All right, he just shot at us. He’s ah, eastbound 21st. Against traffic, he’s still firing off rounds.”

Police continued following the suspect — who has not yet been identified but was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s — through South Sacramento, but the suspect bailed by jumping out of the stolen car armed with a handgun, according to Sacramento police spokesperson Karl Chan.

The suspect broke reportedly into a nearby residence to get away from police.

“The occupants of that residence have been contacted, located, and are safe,” Chan said.

The move forced authorities to evacuate the area as they set up a perimeter.

“You can’t even walk out of your home without being worried,” said Sacramento resident Hailey Decelle.

Neighbors have since been allowed back into their homes and law enforcement officials have cleared the scene.

No officers were injured and the police department said no officers fired their weapons.