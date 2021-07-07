CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Every San Juan Unified student will be able to get free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year, the district announced on Wednesday.

The school district says all students at all San Juan Unified schools may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no cost. It’s part of the USDA National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program Waiver.

Families will not be required to file an application to get the free meals, but the district says they are asking each household to complete a form that will gather income data.

Officials say the free meals will be offered for the entire 2021-22 school year.