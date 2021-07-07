SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new statewide initiative kicks off on Wednesday morning with the goal of keeping California clean.

It’s the Clean California Day of Action, part of the governor’s “California Roars Back” plan as the state returns from pandemic closures.

The multi-year, $1 billion cleanup effort aims to create jobs and engage local communities in beautification efforts. Hiring events will be planned throughout the state for litter abatement and local beautification projects, officials say.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says the effort focuses on providing thousands of jobs for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated people, and others.

It's time to Wake Up & Clean Up, California! Clean California is a $1 billion, multi-year initiative to address litter while replacing unsightly roadsides with sustainable beautification projects & places of pride. District 10 is hitting the road today, doing our part! #CleanCA pic.twitter.com/NNAvvpeksl — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) July 7, 2021

In 2020, state officials say trash crews collected enough litter to fill 18,000 garbage trucks.