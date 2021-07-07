MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto woman says the Apple Store lost her computer.

Corina Fezi dropped her MacBook at the Apple store in the Vintage Faire mall in Modesto to get a broken screen fixed. Her pick-up date was June 23, but that day came and went with no computer.

“I’ve been calling apple support ever since and nobody has a tracking number, nobody knows where my computer is, nobody has any information for me,” Fezi said.

She says she’s especially stressed because the computer has passwords she needs for work that she didn’t back up before bringing it in.

“Now my job’s on the line, my computer’s gone, it’s a mess,” Fezi said.

After we got involved, Fezi got her computer back. We asked Apple what happened, but they wouldn’t answer.

They only said:

“Thanks for following up. We’ve reached out to the customer and have achieved a mutual resolution. Corina picked up her computer as of yesterday.”

Fezi has a second computer but without those passwords, she couldn’t do her job. Apple has something called the iCloud Keychain which backs up passwords. If you can’t remember all of them, make sure you’re using that feature.