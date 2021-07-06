Resilient Dog Pet Rescue CalendarLori went to Elk Grove on June 25 to talk about a calendar contest being put together for a good cause: Resilient Dog Rescue. Details are in GoodDaySacramento.com's Links & Numbers section.

2 hours ago

Question of the Day - 7/6What's your favorite one-handed food?

12 hours ago

Trending Topics - 7/6Let's find out what's been trending online in today's Trending Topics!

12 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams - 7/6Director Meris got some music pointers from his daughter so he's back with top pop songs in today's Johnnie's Jams!

12 hours ago

Auburn ExchangeIt's a one stop shop with tons of local vendors. Julissa Ortiz was there looking around!

13 hours ago