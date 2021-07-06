SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member’s vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood.

Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Pratt is now facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He will be sentenced on Aug. 9.