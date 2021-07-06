SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people have been injured — one seriously — in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a crash involving several vehicles in the area of 65th Street and Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento police told CBS13.
Police and fire department paramedics arrived at the scene and found two minivans and a sedan with damage.
Two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and the third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their condition has since stabilized, police say.
Police haven’t said what led up to the crash.