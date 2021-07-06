CERES (CBS13) – Police in Ceres are investigating the death of an infant early Monday morning.

On July 5 around 1 a.m., police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the report of a child that wasn’t breathing in the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the infant who was then taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Ceres Police Department investigators are looking into the death of the unidentified infant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Berlier at (209) 538-5616.