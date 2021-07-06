SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Fire Department has released its fireworks statistics from the fourth of July this year.

According to a statement released Tuesday, there were 1,500 reports of illegal firework activity. Of that total, 800 came from the Nail’em app and 700 came from the hotline. There were 76 citations, totaling $80,000. During a 10-day enforcement period, which included the holiday, there were $200,000 worth of citations issued.

There were 400 calls to 911 for service. The fire department says this is three just calls more than 2020.

The number of fire calls was 84, which is down 27 from last year. This year, 11 fires at structures and vegetation were attributed to fireworks. They didn’t say how many were caused by fireworks last year.

Lastly, there were 150 total EMS calls.