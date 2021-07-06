FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A home intruder was shot to death by a homeowner in Solano County, according to reports.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Vintage Valley Road in Fairfield.

Fairfield police have not confirmed the details of the incident to CBS13, but witnesses on the scene say a suspect broke the door open and went inside. He was then shot by the homeowner.

Nathan Biggs, who lives just across the street, said he didn’t hear any commotion or gunshots, but as he was leaving home to drive to work, he saw several police cars parked in front of the house.

“Somebody was trying to break into this house one of these houses over here and shot. He was running across the street, collapsed, and I guess he died…,” Biggs said.

This isn’t the only recent deadly home invasion in our region. Last week, two suspects were shot in separate incidents in Stanislaus County.