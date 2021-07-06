9:15 p.m. Update: The sheriff’s office says that the evacuation advisory is back in effect for Dixie Valley and Frenchman Lake Cove. Details below.

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Mandatory evacuations are underway in part of Plumas County due to the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says that there has been a flare-up within the fire and that residents from Beckwourth Genesee Road to Harrison Ranch Road need to leave the area.

An evacuation center is being set up at Portola Baptist Church 171 Gulling Street We will provide more information as time allows

The Beckwourth Fire is a combination of the Dotta and Sugar fires.