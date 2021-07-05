CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Fancy Picnic Parties
@freshbyherr

Modesto Empire Little League
https://www.facebook.com/ModestoEmpireLL
https://www.facebook.com/donate/944359779645188/?fundraiser_source=external_url

READ MORE: Man Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Robbing Natomas Check-Cashing Business

Paper Stadiums
@PaperStadiums on Twitter and Instagram

“Darcey & Stacey”
Season 2 Premieres
Monday, July 19
at 8p ET/PT
on TLC

READ MORE: Deputies: Registered Sex Offender Walked Onto Ponderosa High Campus, Sat Next To Students Eating Lunch

Summer Styling
Instagram : @fancyfixdecor
Tiktok: Fancyfixdecor
Like to know it: Fancyfixdecor
Pinterest: Fancyfixdecor

Berry and Thyme
IG: @berry.and.thyme
http://www.shopberryandthyme.com

MORE NEWS: Modesto Police: Person Who Was Lighting Fireworks In The Street Struck, Killed By DUI Suspect

Rahab the Comfort Dog
Facebook: @RahabComfortDog
Instagram: Rahab@K9Comfort.org
Twitter: @LCCK9Rahab
Email: Rahab@K9Comfort.org