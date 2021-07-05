SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is under arrest, accused of robbing a check-cashing business in Sacramento.

At around noon Monday, a man walked into a check-cashing business on 1500 West Camino Avenue in the Natomas area and allegedly made threats to the employees and referred to explosives. They handed the man some cash and he left.

Sacramento police later located the man and took him into custody at a Motel 6 off Jibboom Street. The motel was roped off as police investigated the scene. So far, they have not recovered any explosives, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson told CBS13.

The man is also being investigated in connection with an attempted robbery.

No further information about the incident, including the man’s name, has been released.