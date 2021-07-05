MODESTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a person who was lighting fireworks in Modesto on Fourth of July night.

Modesto police say, around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Burney and 16th streets after a pedestrian was struck by a car. Officers say the man had suffered major injuries and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car that struck the man called them a little while later, reporting that he thought he may have hit someone while being distracted by fireworks.

Witnesses did say that the pedestrian was lighting fireworks off in the street just before he was struck.

Officers also found that the driver, 34-year-old Modesto resident Jesus Lemus, was allegedly driving under the influence and was possibly speeding at the time the pedestrian was struck.

Police say Lemus also had a 12-year-old child in his car at the time.

Lemus was arrested and is now facing charges of DUI while causing great bodily injury, child abuse, gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.