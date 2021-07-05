MODESTO (CBS13) — The man who prompted an Amber Alert in Central California over the weekend when he allegedly attacked his son’s mother and then took the child has been arrested.

Modesto police say, back on Saturday, 38-year-old Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara allegedly stabbed the woman while in the parking lot of a Motel 6.

Lara then took off with his 11-year-old son, prompting an Amber Alert.

Later that afternoon, Lara’s son was found safe and the Amber Alert was deactivated. However, Lara had again vanished.

It wasn’t until Sunday evening when officers found Lara along the 1700 block of Olympia Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and then booked into Stanislaus County Jail.

Lara is now facing charges of attempted homicide and domestic violence charges.

Police say the woman Lara allegedly stabbed is in serious but stable condition.