SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Illegal fireworks lit up the skies of Sacramento on Fourth of July night.

They were set off despite new enforcement tools approved by city councilmembers this year.

Among the new tools included a provision for fining property owners or renters where illegal fireworks are being used.

Still, even a quick sampling of reactions on social media shows how much and how widespread the problem of illegal fireworks were Sunday night.

“Sacramento County was a war zone last night,” one person tweeted. “We called 2 for illegal fireworks before the 4th and no one took their arsenal. These fireworks were professional illegal and traumatizing.”

That person also said that they reported illegal fireworks before the Fourth of July as well.

The city’s task force has said violators can expect a citation in the mail.