SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — First responders are ready for another busy night, after a Fourth of July full of illegal fireworks and damaging house fires.

Sacramento firefighters say they’re overwhelmed and it’s hurting resources. Many people tell CBS13 this is the worst they’ve ever seen when it comes to illegal fireworks. And first responders are responding to many 911 calls about fires that were caused by illegal fireworks.

Witnesses said large flames ripped through a home on Orange Street in Yuba City as neighbors fled for safety. Neighbors believe it was caused by fireworks.

In North Highlands, neighbors were shocked to see multiple homes severely burned. They described a chaotic night full of illegal fireworks and believe that was the cause. However, fire crews have not officially determined that.

As Sandra Rodriguez cleaned up after her Fourth of July party in Del Paso Heights, she said she’s thankful her home is intact.

“It’s also scary when I’m lighting them myself. So we’re making sure we’re not lighting them near the houses and stuff like that,” she said.

In Rio Linda, Candance Taylor and her family prepared by spraying down their property with water.

“We just didn’t know if one of the rockets these bottle rockets. incendiary devices that launch into the air would land on our house,” she said.

In Turlock, crews shared these photos of burnt-out homes and fences and said many of their 911 calls involved illegal fireworks.

Sacramento Fire officials said they are overwhelmed.

‘We just don’t have the resources available to send the normal amount of equipment,” said spokesperson Keith Wade.

Wade said they received hundreds of 911 calls over the holiday and gave out 76 citations for illegal fireworks on Sunday night alone.

The state fire marshall said they confiscated 40,000 more illegal fireworks this year compared to last year. Firefighters say one of the best ways to be safe is to make sure you dispose of used fireworks properly by soaking them in water.