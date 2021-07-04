SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Road signs continue to be a target for pranksters. A hacked electronic sign along Garden Highway wished a very happy Fourth of July to passing drivers.

Wendy and Patrick Tully live along Garden Highway. A portion of it had been closed for several months due to levee repairs.

The Tullys told CBS13 that a sign in the area initially read “Garden Highway closed,” but was hacked overnight, displaying the f-word to read “Happy 4th F——!”

Wendy Tully said her daughter was driving along Garden Highway Sunday morning when she snapped a picture of it.

The sign has since been changed back.