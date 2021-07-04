MODESTO (CBS13) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy after police say his father stabbed the boy’s mother at a Modesto motel.

The alert was issued by the Modesto Police Department after they say Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara stabbed Adler Lara’s mother Saturday while in the parking lot at the Motel 6 in the 1900 block of West Orangeburg Avenue, leaving her in critical condition.

A short time later, it was reported that Walter Lara took the boy and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

They say he is driving a silver BMW with rear-end damage and license plate 8PWD288.

If you see the vehicle, Adler of Walter, you are asked to call 911.